Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,343 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,597 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 146.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,437 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,314 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 107,934.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 69.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,234 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $5,240,461. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

