Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EFN. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price target for the company. CSFB dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.08.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of EFN traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.66. 363,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,029. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$11.61 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.19.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.