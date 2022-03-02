Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $48,486.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.02 or 0.06703876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,670.67 or 0.99884428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

