Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.74 million-$218.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.71.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.69. 3,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.04. Endava has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endava by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Endava by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Endava by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Endava by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.