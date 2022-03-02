Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EGIEY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 31.37%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

About Engie Brasil Energia (Get Rating)

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.