ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on E. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NYSE E opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 188,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $4,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

