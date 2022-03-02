Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu Sells 3,598 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Envista stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Envista by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,778,000 after acquiring an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after purchasing an additional 373,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.