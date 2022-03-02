EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $130.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

