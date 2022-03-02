EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

