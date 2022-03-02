EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

