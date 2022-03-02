EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,820,000.
Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.