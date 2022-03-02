EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,820,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.