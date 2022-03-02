EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,110,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,787,000 after acquiring an additional 188,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 101.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

