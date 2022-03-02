EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.