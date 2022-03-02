Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

EPZM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 98,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,019. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $176.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 36,241.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Epizyme (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.