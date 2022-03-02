Equitable Group (EQGPF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equitable Group (OTCMKTS: EQGPF):

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$95.00.

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$96.00.

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00.

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$99.00.

2/4/2022 – Equitable Group was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/24/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$91.00.

1/4/2022 – Equitable Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

