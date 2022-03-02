Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

