Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AppFolio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AppFolio in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the software maker will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APPF. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,878.63 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

