Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.