Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.90 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

