Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

ETRN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,611,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,693. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

