Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading Down 1.1%

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 99,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 245,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.
About Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)
Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.
