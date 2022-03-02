Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading Down 1.1%

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 99,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 245,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.

