Essex Equity Joint Investment Buys 12,945 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 12,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RSVR stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $2,487,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

