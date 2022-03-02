Essex Equity Joint Investment Buys 12,945 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 12,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RSVR stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $2,487,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
