Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.67. 71,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,718 shares of company stock worth $20,127,882 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

