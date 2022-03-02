EUNO (EUNO) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $5.42 million and $6,984.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00275101 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,469,786,294 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

