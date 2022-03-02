Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $32.99. Approximately 20,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,268,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 33.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Everbridge by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

