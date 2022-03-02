Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sarah Condella Sells 2,816 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $77,612.20.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90.

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $140.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 92,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

