Falcon Project (FNT) Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $24,443.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.17 or 0.06679433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.47 or 0.99801365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

