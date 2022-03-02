Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday.

FTCH traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. 12,476,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

