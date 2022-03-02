FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,137 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 59,346 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FAST Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:FZT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.