FCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,619. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

SEI Investments Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.