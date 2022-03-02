Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:FSS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,587. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.