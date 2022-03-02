Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

