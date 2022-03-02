Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. 876,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,159,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

