Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $166.81. 139,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,536,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day moving average is $159.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

