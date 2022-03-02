Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 628,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,480,194. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $210.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.