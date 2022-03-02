Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, reaching $150.18. 20,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,238. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

