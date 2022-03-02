Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Releases Earnings Results

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. Ferro has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Ferro (Get Rating)

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

