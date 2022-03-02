First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.15. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 4,393 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.
In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.
About First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)
First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.
