First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.23% of First Foundation worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 34.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 26.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 15.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 59.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

