First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after buying an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after buying an additional 448,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 304,439 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

