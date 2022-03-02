First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

