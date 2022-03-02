First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

