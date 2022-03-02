First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $118,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,211,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,337,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

