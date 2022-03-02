First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

COF stock opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

