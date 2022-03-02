First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 462 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 86,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

