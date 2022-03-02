First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 91,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NEE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. 280,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.08%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

