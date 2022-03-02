First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,841,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

