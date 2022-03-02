First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.22. 138,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,850. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $120.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

