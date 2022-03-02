First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 149 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of DE traded up $17.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.