First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Lennar were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Lennar by 131.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

LEN stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.11. 37,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

